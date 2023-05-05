UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $83.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

UMB Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

