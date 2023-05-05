UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $83.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.
UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial
In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial
UMB Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UMB Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
See Also
