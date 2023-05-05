Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $26.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $230.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,573 shares in the company, valued at $739,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,931.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $81,516. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.