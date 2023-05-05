WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $51.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

