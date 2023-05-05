Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $22.29

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Associated Banc Stock Down 5.3 %

ASB opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 98,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 49,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

