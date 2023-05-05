Analysts Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT at $5.67

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 851,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

