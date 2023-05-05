WPP (LON:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,170 ($14.62) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 1,158 ($14.47) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,260 ($15.74) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,175.33 ($14.68).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 864.20 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,469.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 713 ($8.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 961.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 903.47.

Insider Transactions at WPP

About WPP

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.66), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,804,044.79). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.