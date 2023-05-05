Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.98) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,595 ($44.92).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,013 ($37.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,219 ($40.22). The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -372.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,775.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,460.86.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.