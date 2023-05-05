Barclays Lowers Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 3,450

Renishaw (LON:RSWGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,520 ($43.98) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON RSW opened at GBX 3,634 ($45.40) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,900.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,830.62. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,238 ($40.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,482.72 ($56.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,285.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

