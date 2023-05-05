OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.00) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.47) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 800 ($10.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 777 ($9.71).

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 484 ($6.05) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 366.80 ($4.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 599 ($7.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 499.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 490.40.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £270,531.12 ($337,994.90). Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

