Credit Suisse Group Trims NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Target Price to GBX 350

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 340 ($4.25).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.15) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 721.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

In related news, insider Frank Dangeard bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). In other NatWest Group news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 7,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). 42.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

