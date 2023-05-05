JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 310

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 340 ($4.25).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.15) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

In related news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). Also, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). 42.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.