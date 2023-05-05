BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 551 ($6.88) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BP from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 630.75 ($7.88).

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 476.50 ($5.95) on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 500.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,428.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

BP Company Profile

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($457.05). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($457.05). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($398.80). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 195 shares of company stock valued at $106,378. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.