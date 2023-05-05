Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.36 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 647.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

