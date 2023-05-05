Barclays Lowers NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 380

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NWG. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 340 ($4.25).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

In related news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). In related news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

