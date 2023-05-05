Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRVI opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.