FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Down 5.1% in April

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW opened at $8.13 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 81,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 140,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

