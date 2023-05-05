Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 165598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Specifically, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Everbridge Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

