DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $45.38 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 846280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.