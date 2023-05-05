Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of KIRK opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

About Kirkland’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kirkland’s by 47.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

