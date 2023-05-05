Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Kirkland’s Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of KIRK opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.41.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
