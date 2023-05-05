Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Up 9.3% After Earnings Beat

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $81.30 and last traded at $80.98. 486,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 426,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.
The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
