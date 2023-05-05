Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Up 9.3% After Earnings Beat

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $81.30 and last traded at $80.98. 486,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 426,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.