iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 418181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Down 17.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 726,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after buying an additional 665,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

