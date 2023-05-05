Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.01. 451,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,286,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Specifically, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

