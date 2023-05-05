Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.51 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Elys Game Technology

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

