Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 1,251,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,347,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

