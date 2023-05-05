Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $96.46.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

