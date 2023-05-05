Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.72 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

