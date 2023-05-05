Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

