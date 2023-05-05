Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of EVLO stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
