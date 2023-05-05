Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Lincoln National Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

