Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

