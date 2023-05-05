SVB Leerink Weighs in on Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

