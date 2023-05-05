SVB Leerink Weighs in on Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.