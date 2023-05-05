AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

NYSE AER opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

