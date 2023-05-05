Barclays Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $72.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.