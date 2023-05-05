BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.
BHP Group Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE BHP opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
