Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Elbit Systems Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Elbit Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

ESLT stock opened at $191.38 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

