Pivotal Research Cuts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $138.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

