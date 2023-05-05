National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

BBU opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after purchasing an additional 563,739 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 280,085 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.