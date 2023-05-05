Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Alliance Global Partners upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Curaleaf in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
