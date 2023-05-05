Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Alliance Global Partners upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Curaleaf in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Curaleaf Company Profile

CURLF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

