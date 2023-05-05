Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

