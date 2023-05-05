HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Gain Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

