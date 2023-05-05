Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,936,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 450,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,931,000 after purchasing an additional 361,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.