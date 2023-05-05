Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Stock analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.96) to GBX 6,300 ($78.71) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.72) to GBX 6,000 ($74.96) in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,367.20.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $229.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.80. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

