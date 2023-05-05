HC Wainwright Comments on Invivyd, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Invivyd in a report released on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of IVVD opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

