Nutex Health Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nutex Health in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nutex Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUTX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

