Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of PRU opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

