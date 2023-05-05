Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

