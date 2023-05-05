Sequans Communications S.A. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sequans Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 190.73% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 600,193 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 262,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

