Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.25.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at C$64.44 on Wednesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$55.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.77.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.87%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.