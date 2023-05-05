Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,753,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,976,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

