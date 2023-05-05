AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $189.00 at Barclays

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABC opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

