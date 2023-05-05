HSBC Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Reduce

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Gold Fields Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.78.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
