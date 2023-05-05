HSBC Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Reduce

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

